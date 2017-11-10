Meet the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets

Photos by Ray Welch | Daily News

Jordan Davis pulls up for a jumper during the “Meet the Jackets” event on Tuesday. Davis will be vying for playing time on a Middlesboro team that returns most of its starters from a year ago.

Eric Helton dribbles the ball up the court during “Meet the Jackets.” He will be one of three freshmen listed on the roster that hope to see the floor during the 2017-18 season.

Baylee Woody looks to pass during a short scrimmage at the “Meet the Jackets” event on Tuesday. The junior returns as one of the top contributors for the Lady Jackets after averaging 8.5 points a year ago.