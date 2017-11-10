Play set at Bell Theater

The Bell Theater is scheduled to host yet another production this weekend, as Pineville High School’s drama club prepares for their theatric showing of the medieval folklore tale, Reynard the Fox.

“This production has been a complete blast to put together and my students have put so much time and effort into it. I’m ecstatic to see their hard work pay off,” said Pineville High School drama teacher Samantha North.

North, who holds a special place in her heart for the theater, has been independently leading the high school’s drama department for three years now. However, this year she was offered support through both the new theater troupe, The Pineville Players, as well as Main Street Pineville, as they have helped provide scripts and materials to build sets.

“It was strange because I’m so used to doing everything myself. It was odd to get used to having help when we needed it, but it has definitely been wonderful,” said North.

In recent months, Pineville has become somewhat of a hot spot for the performing arts, with the formation of The Pineville Players, as well as all of the other musical and theatrical productions occurring throughout the city. This is due to a plan to incorporate more culture and art into the area, which certainly seems to be going well.

The play centers around Reynard, a mischievous trickster who, by the end of the story, becomes an unlikely hero and saves the town. Showings are scheduled for both Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. with tickets being sold at the door for five dollars a piece. Concessions will also be available, including coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

The drama department already has various plans in store for upcoming months, including a musical, as well as the possibility of a community improv night to raise money for the department. Both North and her students are full of excitement to put these productions together.

“I do a lot of different things within Pineville, but drama is by far my favorite because I love seeing my students in the spotlight doing what they love,” said North. “I couldn’t do any of this without them and I am so proud.”