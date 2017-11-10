Ribbon cutting held

Thanks to a plan to rejuvenate the city, Pineville is now home to the only standing liquor, wine and beer package store within the Tri-State area, Ol’ Bootleggers Spirit Shoppe.

An official ribbon cutting for the new shop was held on Monday, however, business began with a soft opening in mid-September, and has been quite a success among the community ever since.

“The store seems to be doing very well. Everyone who walks through the door has a positive attitude about the progress we are making in downtown Pineville,” said Assistant Manager Zachary Turner.

With a vast selection of premium alcohol, a staff well known throughout the city for having the utmost hospitality and even souvenirs and memorabilia of the area, the shop has managed to keep steady business, as well as a five star rating on social media.

“The staff is great and they have an amazing selection. I am beyond excited and happy that my hometown has finally gotten a liquor store. Congratulations to the owner, you’re doing a great job already,” said Pineville resident Brandon Hoskins.

The shop was opened by Josh Howard, owner of Pineville’s Howard Law Firm, as part of the Pine Street Project. The project basically consists of a rejuvenation of the area, specifically the Courthouse Square, in hopes of economic development. Their goal is to attract more outside visitors, thus creating more customers for local businesses and more revenue for the community.

The project has already created 28 new jobs for city residents, as well as five successful new businesses: Ol’ Bootleggers Spirit Shoppe; Skye Chiropractic; Intrust Adult and Child Counseling; Champion Physical Therapy and Sauced Craft Pizza, Pasta and Salad.

Although they have certainly managed to get a lot accomplished in previous months, those involved in the project are still working towards their goal and hope to accomplish even more in the months to come.

“The shop was just one more step towards the right direction. It’s doing well, with lots of support throughout the community, as well as several comments on the hospitality of the staff and convenience of the shop,” said Howard.

The shop is located on the Courthouse Square and is open each day of the week, with a variation of business hours. Those searching for any variety of alcohol are encouraged to visit, as the staff claim they are more than happy to help their customers find exactly what they’re searching for.