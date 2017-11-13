Bell Theater continues to shine

The Bell Theater was home to yet another theatrical production over the weekend, as Pineville High School’s drama department produced its own showing of the medieval folklore tale, Reynard the Fox.

“This production has been a complete blast to put together and my students have put so much time and effort into it. It was wonderful to see all of their hard work pay off,” said Pineville High School drama teacher Samantha North.

North, who holds a special place in her heart for the theater, has been independently leading the high school’s drama department for three years now. However, this year she was offered support by both the city’s new theater troupe, The Pineville Players, as well as Main Street Pineville, both of which have went out of their way to help provide scripts and materials to build sets.

In recent months, Pineville has become somewhat of a hot spot for the performing arts, with the formation of The Pineville Players, as well as all of the other musical and theatrical productions occurring throughout the city. This is due to a plan to incorporate more culture and art into the area, which certainly seems to be going well so far.

The play originated from a series of Dutch, English, French and German fables and is centered around Reynard, a mischievous trickster who, by the end of the story, becomes an unlikely hero and saves the animal kingdom from human hunters. Reynard was portrayed by Pineville High School sophomore Hannah Robbins.

The drama department already has various plans in store for upcoming months, including a musical, as well as the possibility of a community improv night to raise money for the department. Both North and her students are eager to put these productions together.

“I do a lot of different things within Pineville, but drama is by far my favorite because I love seeing my students in the spotlight doing what they love,” said North. “I couldn’t do any of this without them and I am so proud.”