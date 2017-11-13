To place an event in the Community Calendar, email: beth.key@harlandaily.com; fax: 606-573-0042 attention Bethany Key; or drop a written copy of the announcement by our office at 1275 North 25th Street, Middlesboro. Announcements will not be accepted by phone and should be submitted no later than four business days before the event. If received in time, it will be published one or two days before the event. Announcements are also available to view at www.middlesborodailynews.com. For more details, call 606-909-4145.

NOV. 14

The HOLIDAY COOKING SCHOOL will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Optimist Club in London. Tickets are $20 and are available in the office. Ticket includes a cookbook and food for the night. For more information, call the Bell County Extension office at 606-337-2376.

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Nov. 14 at David’s Steak House in Corbin. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be Keith Peercy the SPRS representative on the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website (kentuckypublicretirees.org). For more information, call 606-877-0079 or 606-260-0490.

NOV. 14, DEC. 12, JAN. 23,

FEB. 13, MARCH 20,

APRIL 24, MAY 15

TIME FOR TEA AND THEE, a book club for adults, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library. Relax with a cup of tea at these sessions. The schedule includes: Nov. 14, A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman; Dec. 12, The Book that Matters Most by Ann Hood; Jan. 23, All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr; Feb. 13, The Charm Bracelet by Violet Shipman; March 20, The Boston Girl by Anita Diamant; April 24, The Zookeeper’s Wife; May 15, In the Unlikely Event by Judy Blume; June, Where She Went, Gayle Forman. Program leaders are Michele Lawson and Pamela Blank. To register, stop by or call the library at 606-248-4812.

THURSDAYS

The Bell County Job Club will meet for eight weeks at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public LIbrary. The club meets each Thursday. New members should arrive at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Brian Good at Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency at 606-337-3044. The job club can help you with the following: create a job search game plan; connect with quality employers; learn self-marketing and interviewing skills; get support from fellow job seekers and workforce professionals; and benefit from insider job leads. For more information, check out the Facebook page, ekcep.us/jobclubsinfo.

NOV. 17

Night of PRAISE & WORSHIP at the Church of the True Living God of Holiness, located at 329 South 20th Street, will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. The speaker will be Prophetess Rose Turner, of Camden, Tenn. Founder and Pastor Bishop Joseph Glover welcomes everyone. For more information, contact Mary West, church clerk, at 606-302-0223.

NOV. 18

The Faith Circle annual craft and bake SALE will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 18 at Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 602 Dorchester Avenue.

NOV. 19

First Christian Church of Middlesboro will host the annual community Thanksgiving WORSHIP SERVICE at 3 p.m. on Nov. 19. The service will feature a wide variety of sacred and gospel vocal and instrumental music with participants from Binghamtown Baptist, Covenant United Methodist, East Cumberland Avenue Baptist, First Christian-Middlesboro, First Methodist-Prineville, First Presbyterian-Middlesboro, Old Straight Creek Trinity Tabernacle, Old Yellow Creek Baptist, Pump Springs Baptist, Riverside Baptist, and White Memorial AME Zion churches. Also participating will be Chase Benefiel and Todd Spangler. Everyone is invited.

Annual USHER DAY at the Church of the True Living God of Holiness, located at 329 South 20th Street, will begin at 3 p.m. on Nov. 19. Founder and Pastor Bishop Joseph Glover welcomes everyone. For more information, contact Mary West, church clerk, at 606-302-0223.

NOV. 23

Pine Mountain State Resort Park will host a THANKSGIVING BUFFET from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 featuring turkey and dressing, ham, candied yams and all your other fall favorites. For more information, call 606-337-3066 or email Keith.Bowling@ky.gov.

NOV. 25

The annual Middlesboro vs Bell County alumni FOOTBALL GAME will be held on Nov. 25 at Bell County High School. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. General admission is $10. For more information on playing in this game, buying or selling tickets or fundraisers, call 844-2GET-HIT or email www.alumnifootballusa.com.

NOV. 26

Indian Creek Baptist Church will begin REVIVAL Nov. 26. Services begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. throughout the week with Bob Zavattieri and Chase Lay. Everyone is welcome.

DEC. 4, JAN. 8,

FEB. 5, MARCH 5, APRIL 2,

MAY 7, JUNE 4

MONDAYS R MURDER Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Mondays at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library. The schedule includes: Dec. 4, The Bark Before Christmas by Laurien Berenson; Jan. 8, 1222 by Anne Holt; Feb. 5, Your Heart Belongs to Me by Dean Koontz; March 5, Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear; April 2, Raylan by Elmore Leonard; May 7, Detective Inspector Huss by Helene Tursten; and June 4, The Butterfly Sister by Amy Gail Hansen. To register, call the library at 606-248-4812.

DEC. 4, JAN. 8

NUTRITION IS OUR MISSION will be held at 1 p.m. on Mondays at the Middlesboro Library. The schedule includes: Dec. 4 and Jan. 8. Learn simple solutions to help you eat better and share recipes brought to you in conjunction with the Bell County Extension Office SNAP-Ed Department. To reserve a seat, contact Christy Blevins at the Bell County Extension Office at 606-337-2376 or sign up at the library at 606-248-4812.

DEC. 7, 14, 21

MOONLIGHT & MISTLETOE at Pine Mountain State Resort Park will be held Dec. 7, 14 and 21 (Thursdays). The Mountain View Restaurant will be decked out for diners to enjoy a special menu featuring holiday favorites. On Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, all those who have served, veterans and active duty, will receive a special discount. For more information, call 606-337-3066 or email Keith.Bowling@ky.gov.

DEC. 13, JAN. 10

CROCHET BABY CAPS will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Middlesboro Library. The schedule includes: Nov. 8, Dec. 13 and Jan. 10. Registration is required. Build a better community by learning to crochet baby caps for Middlesboro ARH. Agnes Marcum will show participants how in this new monthly class. Limited to 10 – bring a G hook. To register, call the library at 606-248-4812.

DEC. 31

Pine Mountain State Resort Park will host a New Year’s Eve MOUNTAIN BASH on Dec. 31. Music by the park’s DJ begins at 9 p.m. There will be party favors, snacks and balloon drop included (must be 21 or older, no outside alcohol allowed. The Mountain View Restaurant will be open for dinner from 5-9 p.m. For more information, call 606-337-3066 or email Keith.Bowling@ky.gov.

• • • • • • •

The Bell County JOB CLUB recently began meeting at the Middlesboro-Bell County Public Library, located at 126 North 20th Street in Middlesboro. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Brian Good at 606-337-3044 or check out Facebook at ekcep.

The Bell County COUNCIL ON LITERACY (Middlesboro Learning Center) is now located on the campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College at 100 College Road in the classroom building, room 324. All services are free of charge. For more information, call the new phone number at 606-248-2014.

VOLUNTEERS are sought at the Middlesboro Senior Citizens Center for activity assistants, answering the phone, welcoming seniors and visitors, filing, crafting, historians, entertainment, instructors in tai chi, other forms of senior exercise and a variety of educational topics for seniors. For more information, call 606-248-2990 or stop by the center.

GED classes are being offered to anyone 19 years or older. Improve your reading, writing and mathematical skills and study to receive your GED. Follow your children by improving your education free of charge. For more information, contact the following locations: Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Middlesboro campus at 606-248-3175, Bell County Literacy Center at 606-248-2014, Pineville Learning Center at 606-337-3044 or Henderson Settlement at 606-337-7729 ext. 305.

Free saliva-based drug testing kits are provided and sponsored through UNITE and Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO). Give Me a Reason (GMAR) is designed for parents/guardians to use to talk with their children and randomly test them, which gives them a reason to say no when tempted or offered drugs. Kits can be obtained at 44 different distribution points (DP) throughout the Tri-State area and at the SIGCO office, located at 502 Pennlyn Avenue in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. For more information, contact the SIGCO office at 423-300-1302. To pick up a kit, stop by on Mondays from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

The American RED CROSS is seeking volunteers with flexible schedules to respond to single and multi-family home fires in the Lake Cumberland service area which includes Casey, Adair, Cumberland, Clinton, Russell, Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Laurel, Clay, Knox, Bell and Harlan counties. Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers respond to assist families with shelter, support and access to basic needs immediately following a home fire – often arriving on scene even as the fire is still burning. Volunteers may apply online by visiting http://www.redcross.org/volunteer or by contacting Chapter Executive Terry Burkhart at 859-253-1331 or terry.burkhart@redcross.org.

The Lighthouse HOMELESS SHELTER, located at 117 South Pine Street in Pineville, is open seven days a week. For more information, call 606-337-9736.

Kentucky JOB CORPS, located in Prestonsburg, is open to motivated, young people ages 16-24 meeting the federal income guidelines. The program offers career training, high school and college courses, job search assistance, housing and medical benefits. For more information, contact Cynthia Bohon at 606-433-5336 (office), 606-224-1722 (cell) or Bohon.Cynthia@jobcorps.org.

Lighthouse Lifeline of Bell County non-residential SUPPORT GROUPS are held at the Lighthouse Mission Center, located at 3609 Hwy. 119 in Pineville. For more information, contact Sharon Teaney at 606-269-2187 or Ules Baker at 606-670-1949. Men’s and women’s support groups meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and at 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Youth support groups (ages 10-18) meet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Lighthouse RAY OF HOPE Children’s Advocacy Center, located at 3619 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For information, call 606-337-9955.

The “Something Different” NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS group meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the First Christian Church of Middlesboro, located at 2130 Cumberland Avenue. Meetings are open.

Lighthouse Mission Center, located at 3609 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, will have FOOD GIVEAWAYS at 11:30 a.m. on the third and fourth Tuesday of each month. Emergency food boxes are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, call 606-337-1834.

A military SUPPORT GROUP for all active, separated or any former military men or women meets at 6:30 p.m. each first and third Monday of the month at the Middlesboro National Guard Armory, located on 30th Street. If you face financial, relationship, criminal, adjustment, substance abuse or other problems, this is for you.

GED CLASSES will be held on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Career Training Center, located at 980 Old Bell High Road off of U.S. 119 in Pineville. For more information, call 606-337-9955.

Benchmark Family Services, serving Bell, Harlan, Clay, Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties, invites you to become a FOSTER PARENT. Free orientation classes are held from 5-6 p.m. on any Tuesday. For more information, call 606-526-6992 or toll free at 866-526-6992.

Applications are available for the Lighthouse MEDICAL CLINIC, located at 3619 Hwy. 119 in Pineville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visits are by appointment only. For more information, call 606-337-9955.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS will meet at the Living Clean Group Wallsend Community Room in Pineville. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Mondays; at noon on Wednesdays, closed for addicts only; and at 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 606-499-0238 or 606-302-6972.

Narconon is reminding families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. Take steps to PROTECT YOUR FAMILY FROM DRUG USE. If you know anyone who is struggling get them the help they need. For a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs, call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals.