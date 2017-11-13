Park to offer evergreen wreath making workshop

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park continues its 2017 Artisan Series of programs with the November theme of “evergreen wreath making,” taught by park staff. The workshop will be held Nov. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Museum’s Victorian Parlor.

Participants who register for the workshop will join park staff for a fun-filled evening learning how to create their own unique evergreen wreath. The fee is $35 per person. All supplies and materials are included.

Spaces are limited, register by calling 276-523-1322.

The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s Artisan Series will offer a craft project on the third Monday of every month from March through December, providing visitors with opportunities to create handmade crafts with regional artisans.

For more information about upcoming workshops, contact the park at 276-523-1322.