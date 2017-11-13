Trevon Shaw leads No. 4 LMU in 94-60 whitewashing of King

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Trevon Shaw tied a program record by hitting 10 3-pointers and the No. 4 Railsplitters (2-0) shot 70 percent in the first half to barnstorm the King Tornado (1-1) 94-60 on Saturday afternoon at Williams Gymnasium.

The 34-point margin of victory marked the most lopsided win in the Lincoln Memorial-King series since 1989.

After a forgettable shooting performance in the season opener against Lees-McRae, when he went 5-for-17, Shaw poured in a career-high 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including a 10-for-14 mark from 3-point range.

Shaw became just the third player in program history to hit 10 3-pointers in a game and the first since Luquon Choice did it in February 2016.

Behind Shaw, who scored 22 of his 34 points in the first half, the Railsplitters made 20 of their first 28 shot attempts while finishing 23-for-33 overall and 8-for-14 from long range through the first 20 minutes to build an insurmountable 36-point lead at the break.

“I was really proud of our guys tonight,” said LMU head coach Josh Schertz after the Railsplitters’ 68th all-time win against King. “I thought for 28 minutes our effort, energy and attention to detail was through the roof on both ends of the floor. I thought we played with purpose and played together so that was good to see after last night where there wasn’t much of either of those things.”

Dorian Pinson added a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, while Cornelius Taylor pitched in 16 points with four assists and three steals. Emanuel Terry finished a rebound shy of posting his second straight double-double with 15 points and nine boards.

All told, the quartet of Shaw, Pinson, Taylor and Terry combined for 85 points on 33-of-50 shooting.

The Railsplitters took care of business on the other end of the floor and suffocated the King offense. The Tornado finished shooting 31 percent from the field, including a dismal 7-for-30 performance in the first half. Shaw surpassed both King’s point total (21) and shots made on his own over that span.

Je’Don Young and Jordan Floyd accounted for over half of King’s point total. Young scored a team-high 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting while Floyd put up 15 points on a 4-for-15 effort from the field. No other King player finished with more than nine points in the contest.

The Tornado scored the first two points of the game, but the Railsplitters would never trail after that. Shaw nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to begin Lincoln Memorial’s first-half assault and put the Railsplitters in front 17-6 with 15 minutes remaining in the frame.

Shaw then scored 11 points during a 21-3 run that gave the Railsplitters a commanding 51-19 cushion with less than three minutes remaining in the half.

By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Railsplitters had outscored King 29-5 over the final nine minutes to take a 57-21 lead into the break.

Shaw kept up his hot shooting to start the second half, draining back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-3 spurt that increased the Railsplitters’ lead to 69-24 with 18 minutes left in regulation.

Lincoln Memorial’s lead would grow to as many as 47 points before the two teams went to their benches and the Tornado cut the final margin to 34 points, outscoring the Railsplitters 39-37 in the second half.

The Railsplitters finished with a 55 percent mark from the field and a 47 percent clip from 3-point range. Lincoln Memorial also outrebounded the Tornado 43-38 while committing just 12 turnovers. The Railsplitters also assisted on 19 of their 38 field goals.

Up Next

The Railsplitters will make their Tex Turner Arena debut on Saturday when they host Shorter in the first of two consecutive matchups against the Hawks. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Harrogate.