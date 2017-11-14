Annual Christmas light display set in Harlan Co.

The Harlan County Celebrates Christmas Light Display, now its 11th year, has quickly become one of Harlan County’s favorite holiday traditions.

Come and enjoy the thousands of lights that herald the Christmas season. Watch a 15-foot Christmas tree and two 19-foot arches illuminate in sequence to your favorite Christmas music. The music is streamed in through an FM channel of your car radio, so everyone gets a front row seat to the festivities. This year’s new light display and musical sequences are sure to dazzle and inspire.

Located at the Putney Shriners Fairgrounds, the light display is sponsored and maintained by the Harlan County Christian School.

Hours of operation are from 6 to 10 p.m. Opening night will be Nov. 24, and the display will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the Christmas season. The light display will also be open Monday, Dec. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

While sipping on hot chocolate or munching on a candy cane, drive around the light display as many times as you like.

The Shriner train will be running on Nov. 24 and 25, and Dec. 22 and 23.

All is free to the public; however, donations to the Harlan County Christian School are greatly appreciated.

Harlan County Christian School extends sincere appreciation to local businesses for their participation in this year’s light display and also to the individuals who have sponsored in honor of or in memory of loved ones.

For more information on sponsorship in the Harlan County Celebrates Christmas Light Display, contact Harlan County Christian School at 606-574-1900.