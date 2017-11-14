Home Federal Bank donates $10K to SKCTC

Home Federal Bank recently donated $10,000 towards the Southeast Educational Alliance Center on the Middlesboro campus of Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College. This was the second pledge payment for what will be a total of $50,000.

According to Market Manager Stephen Cambron, “It is an honor and privilege for Home Federal Bank to be a continuing partner with Southeast to construct the new center.”

In June 2017, construction began on what will be a state-of-the-art facility housing the Nursing program, workforce training, and the Aviation-Aerospace Technology program, a partnership with Eastern Kentucky University. The center will also have a 1,000-square foot community room with the potential for hosting community events as well as new programming.

The building is being funded by BuildSmart, an effort lead by community members and college supporters. “As a community bank,” says Cambron, “Home Federal Bank understands the importance of education and job opportunities made available through projects such as this and its long term positive impact on our community.”

This will be the first new building on the Middlesboro campus since the original three were erected in 1995. According to SKCTC President Vic Adams, the Educational Alliance Center is slated to open January 2019. “We look forward to the opportunities this new facility will bring to our students,” says Adams.