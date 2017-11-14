Round ball preview media day

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Daily News

Members of the Bell County Lady Cats cut a promo during their “Round Ball Preview” session on Tuesday. Pictured are, from left: Karlee Cox, Harlie Pannell, Brittney Cupp and Lindsay Bryant. The Lady Cats open the season on Nov. 28 at home against Oneida Baptist Institute. Pineville and Middlesboro were among the other teams also at the preview session.

Pineville’s Dillon Asher answers questions during the Mountain Lions’ session on Tuesday. Pineville’s season kicks off on Nov. 28 when the team travels to Corbin. Bell County was also present at the preview session.