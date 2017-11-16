4-H club tours Cumberland Gap Tunnel

Photos submitted

Pictured are Bell County 4-H Community Club members during their tour of the Cumberland Gap Tunnel in October. John McGeorge, who works at the tunnel, gave the group a terrific and informative tour of the tunnel. Agent Brandy Calvert presented awards to members and volunteers during their meeting.

