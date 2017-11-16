Finding the greatest gift

The Greatest Gift Market will be held in Harrogate over the weekend.

The market, scheduled for Nov. 17-18, is a way “to help keep Jesus Christ as the central focus of Christmas using modern day means,” said organizer Connie Wright.

There will be a variety of vendors at the event, which will be held centrally at Pump Springs Baptist Church. This is an annual event, and Wright hopes it will continue to grow — eventually becoming a key Christmas event in the community.

“We see it as a way to, among other things, teach about home missions through the Gospel story and the giving spirit of Christmas,” she said, adding that the vendor specialties will grow each year. They are handpicked and invited from around the Tri-State area.

“We want it to showcase local talents and interests,” she said.

The vendors will include crafters with wooden signs, handmade jewelry, handwoven baskets and more — as well as independent retailers selling their various products. Novelty holiday treats and other concessions will be for sale Friday.

Something for all ages will be available, as a highlight of the event will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Friday evening kids can visit and have hot chocolate with the Claus couple, and story time with Santa will be 8:30-9. The children’s choir from PSBC will sing Friday night as well. Saturday, brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus is scheduled for 11 a.m., when the “elves on the shelf” will be helping.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus will personally share stories, talk and take pictures during the morning Saturday,” Wright said.

Admission to the market is free, but tickets for the brunch must be purchased. A lasagna plate or hot dog plate will be served, at $8 per adult and $6 per child age 2-12. Tickets to the brunch are available at The Well, located at PSBC.

Door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes both days and you must be present to win. A grand prize of a one-night stay in Gatlinburg will be given away at the end of the event and you do not have to be present to win that. Coupons will be given away as well.

“Come join us for fun, fellowship prizes and gifts,” Wright said. “We hope that an overflow of Christmas spirit will be poured out on the community.”

The hours on Friday are 6-9 p.m. and the market will be set up Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information on The Greatest Gift Market, call 423-801-3366 or 423-869-8323.