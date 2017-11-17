A business about giving back

Keeping up with living expenses can be rather stressful — especially for those on a budget — but one family-oriented business has made it a goal to relieve some of that stress and make life easier for local families.

“We want to help people save money on their budgets. That’s really the name of the game; we’re very customer focused and believe in giving back to the community,” said veteran Matt Boyd, owner of Boyd Liquidators.

Boyd Liquidators is a family operated salvage grocery store, consisting of Matt along with his son and his wife, Ronnie and Alley Boyd. They aim to price each item at a whopping 50 percent of its original retail cost, serving as a saving grace for many families. Since opening the doors right after Independence Day of this year, the business has found success among the community, and has gained quite a reputation for having both hospitality and great customer service.

Boyd has even formed a partnership with both the Cooperative Christian Ministry (CCM) as well as Feed America, in hopes of donating 10,000 pounds of food within the next year. He also plans to expand the store in the future so that it will eventually include everything from health and beauty products to sporting goods, all for a generous price.

After serving overseas in the military for four years, Boyd spent the next two decades building up a rather impressive career with NASA. While he was happy with the success he was gaining among the agency, he decided it was time to redirect his life and focus more on giving back to those in need — thus birthed the formation of his first business in his hometown of Myrtle Creek, Oregon.

The business was very similar to the one he has now; he sold a variety of salvage items for around half the price of the retail suggestion. It didn’t take long for it to take off, as people quickly noticed the savings that could be made by shopping at the family oriented business. In fact, it even managed to earn the prestigious title of Business of the Year among the community last year.

Despite the success of the store, Boyd decided last year that it was time to travel away from the west coast and into the Appalachian area in order to be closer to his family, as his kids and grandkids have all found their home to be in Middlesboro.

Along with exceptional discounts, Boyd Liquidators also provides regular customer appreciation specials and giveaways, which are advertised weekly on their Facebook page.

The store is located on 15th Street in downtown Middlesboro and is open seven days a week with daily hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. promised; however, they have found themselves opening as early as 7:30 a.m. and closing as late as 8 p.m. in the past in order to accommodate customers.

“The business has been an absolute blessing so far. We want to make sure our store is always as fun, uplifting and helpful as possible,” said Boyd. “I want to get it up and going so I can hopefully do even more for the community in the future.”