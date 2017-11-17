Fly fishing weekend

Several aspiring fishermen from throughout the area gathered at Pine Mountain State Resort Park last weekend to become acquainted with an unconventional, yet highly effective, method of angling: fly fishing.

For those unfamiliar with the practice, fly fishing is quite similar to any other form of angling, except the bait is replaced by a nearly weightless artificial fly, making casting much more strenuous. The method has proven to be a quite sufficient way of luring fish to the rod, and many even credit it as being more enjoyable and fulfilling than other techniques.

Those participating in the event seemed to agree that the skill is worth learning, as they all agreed that the weekend proved to be very worthwhile and rewarding. Some even traveled as far away as New Jersey to be a part of the three day session, in which they were offered the opportunity to be trained by fly fishing expert Bill Carman.

Carman is the former commissioner of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Since retiring from the foundation earlier this year, the Danville native has found even more time to focus on his business, Kentucky Wild, as well as share his love for elk and fly fishing.

The ticket price for the event included lodging, loaner equipment, a fly box, flies and training. Upon the success of the weekend, the park staff plans to continue offering the practice in the future. Anyone interested in mastering the technique should feel free to contact the park.

“Everyone had a great time and we look forward to offering this again in the future, but until then, if people would like to schedule a private training through Bill, we can set them up for that too,” said park naturalist Keith Bowling.