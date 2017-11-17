Honoring a fallen hero

On Nov. 17, 2016 the Red Bird community endured the tragic loss of firefighter Ted Rodney Collett who gave his life while in service.

Last month, his family and representatives of Red Bird Volunteer Fire and Rescue traveled to Frankfort for the unveiling of the 2016 names added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial.

Following the service, Rodney’s family and his fire department family traveled with other Kentucky families to Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. Ninety-five heroes, including Rodney, were honored during the memorial weekend.

Rodney spent his life overcoming health obstacles. In his death, he has been honored as the hero that his family and community always knew he was. He was an example of courage, caring and dedication.

Volunteer firefighters know the possibility they may have to make the ultimate sacrifice and Rodney knew that risk just as well. We were honored and blessed to have served with our special hero, Rodney Collett. Others may not have understood all that he had to offer; he cared about his community and he did what he could to do to help. God had this plan for his life.

No one will ever forget how much he cared, and that he gave his life to help serve and protect his community — our community — and we will always remember that sacrifice!