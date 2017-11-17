Thanksgiving dinner giveaway slated

The third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is less than a week away at the Middlesboro Community Center on 30th Street in Middlesboro.

Cooperative Christian Ministry has teamed up with the Penelope Media Group to give out dinners to those that don’t have the resources to have a Thanksgiving dinner for their family.

Tickets are required to pick up a dinner and are available at Cooperative Christian Ministry and WFXY/WANO studios in Downtown Middlesboro.

This year the following businesses generously donated the funds to help with the event: Penelope Media Group, David Whitlock with Edward Jones, Discover Downtown Middlesboro and Home Federal Bank.

Dinners may be picked up at noon on Nov. 22 at the community center.

For more information, call 606-248-9399.