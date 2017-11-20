No. 2 Union rallies for 64-58, overtime win

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — No. 2 Union College cranked up the defensive pressure in the second half to turn an 11-point halftime deficit into a 64-58 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) overtime victory over visiting St. Andrews on Saturday.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league play. The Knights fall to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the AAC.

Down 35-24 at the break, Union began to steadily chip away at the deficit and eventually took a 40-39 lead following a Lance Blakely 3-pointers with 10:50 left in regulation. A 5-0 spurt sent St. Andrews up 44-40, but Union kept things close as it tied the game three times down the stretch.

Down 51-48, Robert Blunt completed an old-fashioned, three-point play to pull the Bulldogs even with 26 seconds remaining. St. Andrews tried to hold the ball for a last-second shot, but Jordan Hines turned the ball over with four seconds to go. K.J. Duronslet drove the length of the court and got a shot off, but the ball rimmed out to send the game into overtime knotted at 51-all.

A Duronslet free throw and a Blakely 3-pointer sent Union up 55-51 with 3:46 to go, and the Bulldogs never looked back. Union led by as much as 60-53 en route to the 64-58 victory.

Blunt posted a double-double for Union, scoring 11 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Dominique Lindsey and Duronslet paced the Bulldogs in scoring with both posting 14 points with Duronslet hauling in nine rebounds. Blakely added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Hines and Jeremias Easterling scored 12 points apiece to lead the Knights.

Up Next

Union returns to road on Tuesday as it visits Milligan for another AAC contest. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.