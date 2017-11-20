Santa comes to Middlesboro

With the holiday season upon us, Santa managed to stray from his work at the North Pole just long enough to meet and chat with local children at the Middlesboro Mall on Saturday.

Santa’s first appearance at the mall was right after its opening back in 1983, and since then it has become an annual tradition for him to stop by and check in with the boys and girls of the area.

“I’m super excited to meet with Santa again this year. Christmas is my favorite holiday, so I always make sure to see him when he visits,” said Jeffrey, 6, who appeared to be rather passionate about the occasion.

The event began with the kids, along with Mrs. Claus, attempting to wake a sleeping Santa up by singing the beloved Christmas classic, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” as loud as they could. Eventually, Saint Nick awoke to greet the countless enthusiastic children, all of whom were eager to read him their holiday wish lists.

Santa will continue making appearances at the mall each day right up until Christmas Eve, from noon until 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays. Photos to remember this special moment are also availables. Kids are encouraged to come out and meet with their favorite jolly red man.