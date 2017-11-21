Lynn Camp eases by Jackets

Lynn Camp put their experience on showcase Monday during the Southeastern Kentucky Conference Panorama. The Wildcats grabbed an early lead over Middlesboro and never looked back to claim a 40-18 victory.

“(Lynn Camp) is a lot further ahead of us. You can tell. We didn’t do anything tonight. We just came out and tried to play a little motion,” said Middlesboro coach Lewis Morris. “I’ve had these guys out a couple of weeks. Some of them haven’t played in two years. (Lynn Camp) played hard, and they got up in us. We kind of wasn’t used to going against that early in the year.

“I thought (Lynn Camp) was the aggressor. We really didn’t do a good job of executing. We had way too many turnovers, and let them get up in us and bother us a little bit. We’ll get better at it. We’re going to have to do some things. We’ll get a couple of kids back out here in the next week or so that will help us out a little bit. They’ll keep working hard.”

Jabari Kyle led Middlesboro offensively with seven points after scoring on a layup, 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Drake Thomas finished the game with four points.

Tanner Boggs was the catalyst for most things Lynn Camp on Monday tallying a game-high 15 points. Andrew Jones finished the game with eight points, while Josh and Scott Overbay finished with six points apiece.

The Wildcats got out to a 10-1 lead early behind the efforts of Andrew Jones, who scored six points during that stretch. A 3-pointer by Scott Overbay extended the lead to 13-1 before back-to-back baskets by Kyle narrowed the deficit to 13-6.

Boggs picked up a foul at the buzzer and ended the first quarter going 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to give Lynn Camp a 14-6 lead after one.

The Wildcats didn’t let up in the second opening the quarter with a 9-2 run that increased the lead to 23-8. A shot by Jones capped the run that lasted the majority of the period.

A free throw by TJ Patterson ended the run with 1:09 to go in the half, but the sophomore forward was also called for a technical. The Wildcats hit 1-of-2 free throws to gain a 24-9 lead.

After trading baskets, Josh Overbay scored on a layup and two free throws to extend the lead to 31-11 before Kyle hit two free throws of his own with 2.1 second remaining in the half to cut the lead to 31-13.

Thomas opened the second half with a 3-pointer to narrow the deficit to 31-15, but Boggs followed that with consecutive baskets that extended the lead back to 20 points.

Things got a little interesting after that when a brawl that saw some of some fans run on the court broke out. Things were controlled with Lynn Camp taking a 37-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

An old-fashion three-point play by Boggs was the only offense that took place in the final period with the Wildcats exiting the floor with a 22-point victory.

Up Next

Middlesboro opens the season on Nov. 28 when they travel to Oneida Baptist Institute.

Lynn Camp kicks off the season on Nov. 28 with a road game against Jellico, Tennessee.

———

Lynn Camp (40): Tanner Boggs 15, Andrew Jones 8, Max Burd 3, Jacob Bundy 2, Josh Overbay 6, Scott Overbay 6

Middlesboro (18): Drake Thomas 4, Jabari Kyle 7, Christian Hubbard 3, TJ Patterson 2, Ben Bowling 2.

