November 21, 2017

Courtesy of LMU

Pictured are, from left: Dr. Mary Anne Modrcin, Vice President of Extended Sites and Dean, LMU Caylor School of Nursing, Mike Schultz, President and CEO, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division, Dr. Pete DeBusk, LMU Chairman of the Board, Avis Phillips, Ted Phillips and Dr. Clayton Hess, LMU President.

Phillips family donates $1M for LMU nursing scholarships

By Staff Reports

Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2017

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Ted and Avis Phillips, founders of Phillips and Jordan headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and owners of 4G Ranch in Pasco County, Florida, have generously donated $1 million to Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) to create an endowment fund for nursing scholarships.

“In numerous conversations with my dear friends Ted and Avis Phillips, we have discussed the exciting opportunity for Lincoln Memorial University to open a new campus for the Caylor School of Nursing in Tampa, Florida,” said LMU Chairman of the Board, O.V. Autry “Pete” DeBusk. “The Phillips have always valued both education and opportunity, and are longtime supporters of LMU and its mission.”

The Ted and Avis Phillips Endowed Nursing Scholarship Fund will provide academic scholarships to assist nursing students in need at the LMU-Tampa Extended Learning Site. Recipients of the scholarships will be deemed “Phillips Scholars,” with first priority given to students from Pasco County, Florida. Secondary priority will consist of qualified students from Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Sumpter, or Hernando Counties, Florida. Scholarships will be awarded to both part-time and full-time students on an annual basis.

“This is a tremendous gift that will help support our nursing students for years to come,” LMU President Clayton Hess said. “We are so grateful to the Phillips for their generous donation and are excited about the future growth of our nursing programs in the Tampa Bay area.”

