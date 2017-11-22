No. 4 LMU beats Shorter for the second time, 88-65

ROME, Ga. — Emanuel Terry and Trevon Shaw led the No. 4 Railsplitters (4-0) past the Shorter Hawks (0-5) for the second time in four days as that duo combined for 42 points in an 88-65 victory on Tuesday night at the Winthrop-King Centre.

Lincoln Memorial’s second straight win over Shorter was eerily similar to the first. Like Saturday’s 88-64 victory, the Railsplitters scored the first eight points of the game while racing out to as large as a 17-point first-half lead. But unlike Saturday’s home opener, the Hawks never led and failed to trim the deficit to less than 10 points for the remainder of the game as the Railsplitters cruised to its fourth consecutive 20-point win and first 4-0 start since the 2014-15 season.

“That was a good win,” said LMU head coach Josh Schertz. “I was proud of how our guys prepared in a unique situation playing the same team on a short turnaround. We need to develop more consistency as it relates to effort and execution but we did a lot of good things tonight.”

Terry scored a career-high 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting to go along with a game-high 15 rebounds to post his second double-double of the season. Shaw went 4-for-9 from three-point territory to score 16 points while matching a career-high mark with eight rebounds. Dorian Pinson fell just shot of another double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Deshawn Patterson also finished in double figures with 11 points in his first start of the season.

Six other players scored in the contest for Lincoln Memorial, who finished shooting 57 percent from the field. The Railsplitters converted 30 of their 43 2-pointers for a nearly 70 percent clip. Josh Odem led that group of players with eight points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists.

“Obviously certain stat lines jump out at you and we had a number of guys who played well, but Josh is a guy who I thought was key for us,” Schertz said of the senior guard, who eclipsed his season high for points and assists in the game. “He’s a guy who is able to affect winning without having to score a ton of points.”

The Railsplitters held Shorter below 40 percent shooting in both halves and a 38 percent clip for the game. Lincoln Memorial also outrebounded the undersized Hawks 43-27.

Josh Burnett led Shorter with 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting to go along with a team-high five rebounds. Amonte Potter needed 20 shots to score 16 points, while Jonathan Mason and TayVaughn Major had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Shaw buried 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to help the Railsplitters jump out to a commanding 14-2 lead just five minutes into the game. Less than four minutes later, the lead grew to 16 at 22-6 thanks to Terry, who corralled an offensive board and slammed it home. Shorter wouldn’t reach double figures until a 3-pointer from Major at the nine-minute mark cut the deficit to 26-12.

After falling behind by as many as 17 points, Shorter briefly clawed back into it and closed the gap to 39-29 on a 3-pointer by Mason. However, the Railsplitters outscored the Hawks 6-2 over the final two minutes to take a 45-31 lead into the break.

The Railsplitters would not replicate Saturday’s slow second-half start, opening the second frame on a 17-7 run to increase their lead to 62-38 with 14 minutes to play. Lincoln Memorial would lead by as many as 27 points in the second half to reach 4-0 for the sixth time in 10 season under Schertz.

Up Next

The Railsplitters return to Tex Turner Arena on Saturday to host the Virginia-Wise Cavaliers in nonconference action at 4 p.m. Live stats and video links will be available at www.lmurailsplitters.com.